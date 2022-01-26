Iron River Beautification Committee hosts inaugural meeting

IRON RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - The inaugural meeting of the “Iron River Beautification Committee” was held Wednesday night.

The group was just formed by Iron River City Hall and the Downtown Development Authority (DDA) to promote positive growth in the city.

The committee will be made up of volunteers and will work with community partners to coordinate projects. Some upcoming projects include planting flowers, supporting local businesses, and a potential mural.

“I am proud to have my office here in Iron River. There are people here that have lived here for seven generations who were here when the population was almost twice this size. I want to help make the downtown a great place to do business through positivity and optimism,” said Rick Kinsey, Iron River DDA Vice President.

Tonight’s meeting was an informal meet-and-greet for interested members. The next meeting will be on February 23 at 4 p.m. CT at the West Iron District Library.

