Home Builders Association of the U.P. holding Wild Game Dinner

(WLUC)
By Annette Giachino
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 3:36 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Home Builders Association of the U.P. is holding its 4th annual wild game dinner on Thursday, January 27 at the Northern Center.

The event will include many different raffles some including jewelry, firearm, and cash raffle. There will also be a silent auction and all proceeds from the event go in support of the association’s scholarship fund for skilled trades students.

Sarah Foster, Home Builders Association of the U.P. executive director, explained why the association wants to help skilled trades students.

“One of the things the U.P. and all over the country are in shortage of is skilled trades workers, and we need to encourage our youth to get involved in construction more.”

Tickets for the event are $50 per person and can be purchased here.

