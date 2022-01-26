Finlandia Football earns UMAC Academic honors

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - The Finlandia University football team was well represented on the Upper Midwest Athletic Conference Fall Academic All-Conference team. A total of 11 Lions were recognized.

Individuals who earn a 3.5 or better grade point average (GPA) or better during their respective semesters of competition are recognized with the prestigious individual honor.

Members of the team are senior Dave Carlson, freshman Isaac Codere, junior Austin Cover, freshman Nathan Erva, sophomore Luke Franczek, senior Steve Knudson, freshman Nick LaFleur, freshman Rorke Landis, junior Liam McKeage, freshman Charles Ramirez and senior McEwen Stapleton.

