HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - On Thursday you can help save a life and donate blood.

Hancock Central High School’s Interact Club is teaming up with the U.P. Regional Blood Center to host a blood drive from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the high school gym.

Walk-ins are welcome and Hancock students can sign up in Mr. Smith’s or Ms. Murphy’s room.

