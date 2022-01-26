Advertisement

Buzz Ad Agency certified as a women-owned business

Buzz Ad Agency is certified as a women-led business.
Buzz Ad Agency is certified as a women-led business.(Annette Giachino)
By Annette Giachino
Published: Jan. 26, 2022
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Buzz Ad Agency, based in Marquette, was recently certified as a woman-owned business by the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council.

Buzz is a full-service marketing and advertising agency that began in September 2021. The company said there was a lot of work put into being certified as a women-led agency.

“When you apply to be certified there’s a lot of documentation to prove that you’re not only owned by at least 51% women but also managed and operated; all your major decisions are made by women in your team,” said owner Tammy Benda.

The agency says the certification is a great opportunity for them to grow and inspire other women entrepreneurs.

