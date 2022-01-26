Advertisement

Bitterly cold & blustery day ahead

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 6:47 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
High pressure moved in overnight. As a result, clouds cleared and temperatures plunged well below zero. Wind chill readings will stay in the -20s below during the morning and only improve to the -0s below zero this afternoon. That’s because winds will ramp up out of the southwest. Wind speeds will be around 20mph, but gusts will exceed 30mph late in the day. We’ll start off with sunshine early on. Then, clouds increase ahead of our next front. It will bring light scattered snow showers tonight through tomorrow morning. Plus, a milder morning. Temperatures will increase overnight by the morning and then fall after the front moves through.

Today: Bitter cold and blustery!

>Highs: Single numbers to low teens

Thursday: Mild morning with snow showers. Then, temperatures fall

>Highs: Low to mid-20s

Friday: Partly sunny and cold

>Highs: Upper single numbers to low teens

Saturday: Mostly cloudy

>Highs: Upper teens to low 20s

Sunday: Cloudy and more seasonal. Chance of snow showers late

>Highs: Low 20s

Monday: Cloudy and warmer

>Highs: Upper 20s to low 30s

Tuesday: Cloudy with snow showers and warmer

>Highs: Low to mid-30s

