Anytime Fitness helping members reach fitness goals

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The beginning of a new year is the time several people make new health and fitness goals. Anytime Fitness is helping people across the U.P. reach those goals this year.

“The more we see that progress, we start feeling better. We start seeing maybe clothes are fitting a little bit different or we might not notice it but maybe someone else came up to us ‘hey you’re doing a great job,’” said Chris Zanders, director of operations for Anytime Fitness in the U.P.

There are four anytime fitness locations in the U.P.: Escanaba, Iron Mountain, Marquette and Sault Ste. Marie. Zanders has been with the company for 10 years.

“I look forward to meeting new people, especially this January now, you hear so many different stories. So many different obstacles. Our big thing is we’re trying to overcome obstacles to a healthy lifestyle,” said Zander.

Zanders says an important part of staying active at the gym is engaging with those around you.

“It’s not always us holding people accountable, it’s your fellow community people. It’s finding something that is going to work for you for from a program side,” said Zanders.

At Anytime Fitness, Myzone heart rate monitors tell you and your coaches if you’re pushing hard enough. The gym hosts competitions to get everyone involved.

“We’re able to get a lot of people competing, giveaway fun prizes, things like that. We are going to be doing another one very soon so keep a lookout for that,” said Zanders.

If you find yourself in a rut, Zanders recommends starting small.

“Even if it means ‘hey I started doing something at home,’ if it means easy enough to go for a 20-minute walk with her family,” said Zanders.

Once you’re ready to come back to the gym, he encourages clients to not be afraid of others in the gym.

“Everyone had their day one and always remember that. And always remember every person that comes through these doors just wants to become the best version of themselves,” said Zanders.

Anytime Fitness is open 24/7 and for a limited time, you can join for a dollar. The Escanaba location is inside the Delta Plaza Mall.

