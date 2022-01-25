The UPside - January 24, 2022

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - This week’s UPsiders are the hosts of the Pine Mountain Continental Cup in Iron Mountain, the Kiwanis Ski Club.

There are 20 active members of the volunteer-based club. These members organize an international skiing event that draws 20,000 spectators to the community each year. The tournament brings in world-class ski jumping talent. The economic impact this event brings to the region is estimated to be around $1 million.

