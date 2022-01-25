Advertisement

Tax assistance at the Escanaba Library

Tax assistance is free and offered to anyone 50 and older with income-based needs.
A person sitting at a desk next to the room where AARP volunteers will offer tax assistance.(WLUC photo)
By Grace Blair
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 6:22 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - AARP will be offering free tax assistance at the Escanaba library. Assistance is available to anyone 50 and older with a low to middle income. This is the 17th year tax assistance has been provided to the community at the library.

Volunteers doing taxes say it’s challenging to become a volunteer. Everyone must be trained and certified by both AARP and the IRS.

“But it’s extremely rewarding, particularly when we can save taxpayers dollars that they wouldn’t get if we didn’t do their taxes for them,” said Betty Trudell, local coordinator for AARP Tax-Aide.

Tax assistance begins the second week of February. You do not need to be an AARP member to qualify. If you would like assistance with your taxes, call the library at (906) 789-7323 to schedule an appointment.

