Summer hiring already underway for Marquette businesses and recreation

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - It is only January, but summer hiring is brewing at Dead River Coffee Roasters in downtown Marquette.

Owner Sloan Dorr says business last summer was “crazy bonkers.” She says the employee turnover rate is not high.

“We pulled in one of our employees that is a school teacher, and she works with us in the summers,” said Dorr. “But, we’re losing her this summer. Everybody else sticks around and works really hard.”

Four of last summer’s six employees still remain. Now, four months into owning the coffee shop, Dorr is looking for three to five others to join the family. They would also help with Misery Bay Coffee, another business Dorr co-owns whose products are roasted and brewed at Dead River.

“I’m looking ahead to find people that will be longer term and be a part of our staff,” she said. “We like to keep our employees educated. We like to be the experts on coffee and coffee roasting and brewing.”

Marquette Parks & Recreation is also looking to start its summer hiring. Coordinator Michael Anderson says there were 20-30 employees last summer for all recreational areas. He says his office likes to be “ahead of the game.”

“Whether it’s students coming back to Marquette for the summer,” Anderson explained, “or students staying in Marquette for the summer, or various other reasons, we like to make sure that they have their employment lined up. That way, we know we have the employees we’ll need for the summer.”

Positions range from maintenance to attendants, and are full and part-time. Anderson hopes the whole crew is hired by March.

“As far as the search for seasonal employees, we begin that now and try to get a staff lined up early for summer,” he stated.

Both Parks & Rec and Dead River encourage applicants to submit a good resume and bring a positive attitude.

