State Police investigate homicide in Houghton County

(KWTX)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 1:26 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOUGHTON COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan State Police (MSP) Calumet Post were dispatched to investigate a reported shooting at a home on Quincy Street in Franklin Township on Monday, Jan. 24 at approximately 2:20 p.m.

Troopers and members of the Houghton County Sheriff’s Department arrived on scene and found a 38-year-old female deceased. Members of the 8th District Special Investigations Section and the MSP Marquette Crime Lab later responded to the scene.

Preliminary investigation led to the arrest of an 18-year-old male, suspected of open homicide. He remains lodged in the Houghton County Jail pending arraignment.

This homicide remains under investigation. No further information will be released at this time.

