Sleighman offering sleigh rides and other opportunities

(WLUC)
By Annette Giachino
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 4:20 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - A horseback riding center in Ishpeming is continuing its unique sleigh rides this winter with its 7 Norwegian Fjord Horses.

Along with sleigh rides, Sleighman offers private parties, sledding, outback trail rides in the summer, and horse riding lessons. Bill Richards and his wife Tania take people around their Ishpeming farm.

Bill said he wanted to start offering sleigh driving lessons in the near future; he explained what it takes to drive the horses around in the winter.

“What you want to be is strong, you have to be strong with horses- and a good leader. We ask them, you can’t tell a thousand-pound animal to do anything, so we ask them to do something and we reward them with a release,” said Richards. “When they don’t do it we have to ask them again and we ask them a little bit stronger.”

If you would like to schedule your sleigh ride you can visit their website here.

