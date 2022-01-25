Senior centers helping communites through the pandemic

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Throughout the pandemic, senior centers in Menominee and Delta counties haven’t stopped serving seniors.

“I’m sure there are some other places but currently right now we are still helping our seniors through this pandemic since March of 2020,” said Lydia LaPalm, Escanaba Senior Center Administrator.

With services like Medicare assistance, Project Fresh coupons, and fresh meals, there’s plenty for seniors to take advantage of.

Senior centers are also offering free food to the community on an income-based need.

“We have two different ones. One is a monthly one for people that are 60 years and older. It is an income-based level so if you need to, call your senior center, your local senior center. Then we have one that’s a quarterly one that’s for 18 plus years old,” said LaPalm.

Senior centers also offer assistance for property and home heating tax credits.

“They’re for people that are lower-income of all ages that don’t file income taxes but still get some tax relief credits,” said LaPalm.

There are senior centers in Daggett, Escanaba, Gladstone, Hermansville, Rock and Menominee. All of these senior centers are non-profit. To support a center near you, you can donate directly to your senior center or to Community Action Agency.

Senior Centers in Delta and Menominee counties are still closed to the public. You’re asked to call your local senior center with any questions.

