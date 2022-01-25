Roam Inn having a successful winter season

MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - An Alger County hotel is seeing a lot of visitors this winter, likely due to the good winter weather.

After a slow holiday season, Roam Inn in Munising has seen a big increase in guests since the start of the year. The hotel sees most of its visitors on the weekends and says many locals come just to dine at Tracey’s, its restaurant.

Owner Tom Dolaskie says the increased snowfall in the area has brought in snowmobilers, ice climbers, cross country skiers, fat-tire bikers, and sightseers. “We’ve been really consistent with what we’re trying to do,” Dolaskie said. “[That is,] provide a base camp for people to come to the central Upper Peninsula and get out and experience what the U.P. has to offer.”

If interested in staying at the Roam Inn, the hotel offers discounts for any guests who shop at Downwind Sports or take a tour at Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore with the Lake Superior Ice Cave Tours. The discounts vary from 10% to 30% off your stay.

