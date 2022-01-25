Advertisement

Roam Inn having a successful winter season

The hotel credits Munising’s good winter weather for its influx of guests.
Roam Inn sign
Roam Inn sign(WLUC)
By Vinny La Via
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 7:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - An Alger County hotel is seeing a lot of visitors this winter, likely due to the good winter weather.

After a slow holiday season, Roam Inn in Munising has seen a big increase in guests since the start of the year. The hotel sees most of its visitors on the weekends and says many locals come just to dine at Tracey’s, its restaurant.

Owner Tom Dolaskie says the increased snowfall in the area has brought in snowmobilers, ice climbers, cross country skiers, fat-tire bikers, and sightseers. “We’ve been really consistent with what we’re trying to do,” Dolaskie said. “[That is,] provide a base camp for people to come to the central Upper Peninsula and get out and experience what the U.P. has to offer.”

If interested in staying at the Roam Inn, the hotel offers discounts for any guests who shop at Downwind Sports or take a tour at Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore with the Lake Superior Ice Cave Tours. The discounts vary from 10% to 30% off your stay.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mobile home fire in Ely Township
Mobile home in Marquette County destroyed in fire
crash generic
4 injured in a two-vehicle crash in Alger County
Fatal snowmobile crash graphic.
Wisconsin man dies in 2-person snowmobile crash in Gogebic County
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Gov. Whitmer asks for larger tax credit to help Michigan workers

Latest News

Members of the Link Learning staff cutting the ribbon
Link Learning celebrates official ribbon cutting in Marquette
NMU students can now apply for scholarships through the school.
NMU scholarships now available
City Commissioners during Monday night's work session
Marquette City Commission weighs property tax increase
Currently offering ice fishing excursions, Marquette Adventures has been giving guests a...
Marquette Adventures gives tourists a first-hand experience of the U.P.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will outline her updated priorities for Michigan during the annual State...
State of the State: UP leaders share concerns with Whitmer before Wednesday’s address