NW winds steer in cold airmass, lake effect snow

Moderate to heavy snow along the northwest wind belts of the Copper County and Eastern U.P., from 3″ to 10″ possible (lesser amounts further downwind from the Lake Superior shore). Northwest winds steer in the Arctic cold, with subzero morning lows throughout much of the U.P. Winter weather hazards: slick road conditions, poor visibility due to blowing snow, wind chills below -20 (frostbite risk 30 minutes or less).

View NWS alerts in effect HERE.

Widespread snow shower chances come Thursday as a Canadian Prairies clipper system enters the U.P., mainly light in intensity with 1″-3″ projected snowfall. A series of systems Sunday and Monday look to bring potentially heavier snow, with 4″ or more fresh snow at the end of the forecast period.

The arrival of systems Thursday, Sunday and Monday steer in brief periods of seasonably mild temperatures, but a prevailing northwesterly jet stream keeps the U.P. winter chill in play throughout much of this week.

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with LES over the northwest wind belts; very cold with evening wind chill values -20s to -30s

>Highs: -0s to 10s (colder in the interior west)

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers early, then mostly sunny from midmorning through; becoming mostly cloudy in the evening; cold and breezy in the afternoon with southwest winds 15 to 30 mph

>Highs: 10

Thursday: Becoming mostly cloudy with widespread snow showers; snowfall accumulations from 1″ to 3″; blustery northwest winds 15 to 30 mph

>Highs: 20s (falling to 0s-10s in the afternoon)

Friday: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny and cold

>Highs: 10

Saturday: Increasing clouds in the evening with a chance of snow showers

>Highs: 10s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with widespread snow showers; seasonal temperatures

>Highs: 20

Monday: Mostly cloudy with widespread light to moderate show showers; seasonal temperatures

>Highs: 20s

