NMU scholarships now available

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Northern Michigan University students can now apply for scholarships. Now through February 21 students can apply for scholarships for the 2022 - 2023 semesters.

There are different criteria for each scholarship available. Donor-funded scholarships are offered through the NMU Foundation. Foundation Administrators say donors create these scholarships so students are able to continue their education at NMU.

“Scholarships open up the possibility for students to come here, to continue their education here at NMU and take full advantage of the learning experiences that are offered here that they may not be able to afford,” said Andrew Hill, NMU Foundation Director of Annual Giving.

Students can use the student services tab online to find out which scholarships they can apply to. They’re also encouraged to get help from the financial aid offices on campus.

