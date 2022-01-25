Michigan Work Zone Safety Task Force asking public to take ‘Protect Mi Work Zone Pledge’

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Work Zone Safety Task Force recently launched the Protect Mi Work Zone Pledge to improve work zone safety.

The pledge can be taken both by work zone workers or road users, it was launched last week and more than 300 people have already participated. Their goal is to have zero work zone injuries or deaths.

Dan Weingarten, the MDOT communications representative, explained why they decided to launch the pledge.

“What we hope is that this brings about some increased awareness for work zone safety, we wanted to educate motorists especially about safe driving practices while they’re in the work zone,” said Weingarten. “So it’s just a little reminder that we should pay attention when we’re driving through work zones.”

Last year there were 3 workers killed in work zones in Michigan, one of which was in the Upper Peninsula. If you would like to take the pledge you can click here.

