Marquette man arrested for child sexually abusive material

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette man is in facing prison time for child pornography charges.

The Michigan State Police (MSP) Computer Crimes Unit, Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force announced Tuesday the arrest of 37-year-old Thomas Charles Raymus for child sexually abusive material and using a computer to commit a crime.

Police say the investigation was initiated when a tip was received from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC). Investigators searched the home Raymus was living in and took multiple internet-capable devices.

Raymus was charged with one count of child sexually abusive activity and one count of using a computer to commit a crime. Raymus was arraigned in 96th District Court on Jan. 20. The MSP ICAC Task Force was assisted by the Marquette Police Department.

This investigation is ongoing, with the possibility of more charges being issued. If convicted, Raymus faces 20 years in prison for the child sexually abusive activity charge and 20 years in prison for the using a computer to commit a crime charge.

The MSP Computer Crimes Unit encourages parents to speak to their children about the safe use of the internet. There are many resources available to parents to assist in keeping children safe online.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children provides a comprehensive list of resources on their website at http://www.missingkids.org. The MSP ICAC Task Force also provides resources at http://www.michiganicac.com.

If you have information regarding possible child sexual exploitation, report it to the CyberTipLine at http://www.missingkids.org/cybertipline.

