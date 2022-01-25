Advertisement

Marquette County 4-H needs volunteers

By Alyssa Jawor
Published: Jan. 25, 2022
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The pandemic has left many volunteer opportunities wide open, including many through the Marquette County 4-H Club.

Liana Pepin, the 4-H Program Coordinator for Marquette County, says there are many open opportunities for you to get linked into. She adds that you can help make a difference in a kid’s life just by volunteering.

For more information, you can email Pepin at deisenro@msu.edu.

You can also click here to find some volunteer opportunities.

