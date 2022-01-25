Advertisement

Marquette City Commission weighs property tax increase

City Commissioners during Monday night's work session
City Commissioners during Monday night's work session(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 7:50 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Budget concerns continue for the city of Marquette. Monday night the City Commission discussing the possibility of a property tax increase during a work session at City Hall.

City Manager Karen Kovacs and staff presented information to the commission that highlights a continuing shortfall in revenue. The city can increase the property tax rate by 2.6 mills. That means the average home owner would pay an additional $226 per year.

That would generate an additional $1.5 million in revenue for the city. Kovacs says the city hasn’t raised property tax for the general fund in more than 10 years.

“As expenditures increase revenue is not increasing at the same rate so we are at that pivotal point where we are having to consider property tax increases or we’re talking about cutting services and we provide stellar services now we just need to be able to fund it,” Kovacs said after the work session.

Many on the commission said they wanted public input before making any decision. As this was a work session, no action was taken by the city commission Monday night.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mobile home fire in Ely Township
Mobile home in Marquette County destroyed in fire
crash generic
4 injured in a two-vehicle crash in Alger County
Fatal snowmobile crash graphic.
Wisconsin man dies in 2-person snowmobile crash in Gogebic County
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Gov. Whitmer asks for larger tax credit to help Michigan workers

Latest News

Members of the Link Learning staff cutting the ribbon
Link Learning celebrates official ribbon cutting in Marquette
NMU students can now apply for scholarships through the school.
NMU scholarships now available
Currently offering ice fishing excursions, Marquette Adventures has been giving guests a...
Marquette Adventures gives tourists a first-hand experience of the U.P.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will outline her updated priorities for Michigan during the annual State...
State of the State: UP leaders share concerns with Whitmer before Wednesday’s address