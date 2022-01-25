Marquette City Commission weighs property tax increase

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Budget concerns continue for the city of Marquette. Monday night the City Commission discussing the possibility of a property tax increase during a work session at City Hall.

City Manager Karen Kovacs and staff presented information to the commission that highlights a continuing shortfall in revenue. The city can increase the property tax rate by 2.6 mills. That means the average home owner would pay an additional $226 per year.

That would generate an additional $1.5 million in revenue for the city. Kovacs says the city hasn’t raised property tax for the general fund in more than 10 years.

“As expenditures increase revenue is not increasing at the same rate so we are at that pivotal point where we are having to consider property tax increases or we’re talking about cutting services and we provide stellar services now we just need to be able to fund it,” Kovacs said after the work session.

Many on the commission said they wanted public input before making any decision. As this was a work session, no action was taken by the city commission Monday night.

