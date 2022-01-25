Marquette BLP to seek public input on former Shiras Plant land

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Board of Light & Power is moving into the next phase for the Shiras Plant demolition. The primary demolition is complete and only minor work is left to be completed this spring.

Demolition began in late summer of 2020. Now the board is preparing to hear the public’s ideas for what to do with the space in south Marquette.

“Our next step is going to be looking at the actual land and parcels to find out what we can do there because there are state restrictions and we’ll go through that process and on a parallel path we’ll ask the public what kind of input they might have into what they want to see long-term at the site,” said BLP Executive Director Tom Carpenter.

The BLP is also reminding its customers to complete a survey now available online. That is the first customer-wide survey the BLP has done. The survey consists of 45 questions and takes about 10 minutes to complete.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.