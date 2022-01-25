Advertisement

Marquette BLP to seek public input on former Shiras Plant land

The site of the former Shiras Plant in South Marquette
The site of the former Shiras Plant in South Marquette(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 6:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Board of Light & Power is moving into the next phase for the Shiras Plant demolition. The primary demolition is complete and only minor work is left to be completed this spring.

Demolition began in late summer of 2020. Now the board is preparing to hear the public’s ideas for what to do with the space in south Marquette.

“Our next step is going to be looking at the actual land and parcels to find out what we can do there because there are state restrictions and we’ll go through that process and on a parallel path we’ll ask the public what kind of input they might have into what they want to see long-term at the site,” said BLP Executive Director Tom Carpenter.

The BLP is also reminding its customers to complete a survey now available online. That is the first customer-wide survey the BLP has done. The survey consists of 45 questions and takes about 10 minutes to complete.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State Police investigate homicide in Houghton County
Mugshot of Thomas Raymus from the Marquette County Sheriff's Office
Marquette man arrested for child sexually abusive material
Fatal snowmobile crash graphic.
Wisconsin man dies in 2-person snowmobile crash in Gogebic County
crash generic
4 injured in a two-vehicle crash in Alger County
Gov. Whitmer asks for larger tax credit to help Michigan workers

Latest News

Affordable housing at Lake Superior Village in Marquette
Northern Michigan University study shows housing rental costs increasing across Upper Michigan
Dead River Coffee Roasters and Marquette Parks & Recreation are looking to get their seasonal...
Summer hiring already underway for Marquette businesses and recreation
At Tuesday morning’s meeting, the Michigan Strategic Fund approved three motions related to the...
GM announces $7B investment in electric vehicle manufacturing
Throughout the pandemic, senior centers in Menominee and Delta counties haven’t stopped serving...
Senior centers helping communities through the pandemic
The Marquette County Health Department will no longer require pre-kindergarten through...
Marquette County Health Department rescinds mask order for PK-6 grades