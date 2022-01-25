Marinette County Sheriff will not seek fourth term

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marinette County Sheriff Jerry Sauve announced Tuesday to the County Board that he will not seek a fourth term after 38 years of service with the Sheriff’s Office.

This current term of office will expire on Jan. 2, 2023. Sauve turned 64 years old this summer and said it seemed like the right time for retirement, though he plans to be active and involved until the term expires.

“It has been my high honor to have been elected and re-elected as the Marinette County Sheriff. I will always be grateful to the good people of this County for this opportunity,” Sauve said in a press release.

