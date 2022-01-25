Advertisement

Marinette County Sheriff will not seek fourth term

Marinette County Sheriff, Jerry Suave, gives a community and coronavirus update in a video...
Marinette County Sheriff, Jerry Suave, gives a community and coronavirus update in a video posted to the Marinette County Sheriff's Office Facebook page on March 27, 2020. (Photo taken from Marinette County Sheriff's Office video) (WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 11:45 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marinette County Sheriff Jerry Sauve announced Tuesday to the County Board that he will not seek a fourth term after 38 years of service with the Sheriff’s Office.

This current term of office will expire on Jan. 2, 2023. Sauve turned 64 years old this summer and said it seemed like the right time for retirement, though he plans to be active and involved until the term expires.

“It has been my high honor to have been elected and re-elected as the Marinette County Sheriff. I will always be grateful to the good people of this County for this opportunity,” Sauve said in a press release.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

crash generic
4 injured in a two-vehicle crash in Alger County
Fatal snowmobile crash graphic.
Wisconsin man dies in 2-person snowmobile crash in Gogebic County
Gov. Whitmer asks for larger tax credit to help Michigan workers
Mobile home fire in Ely Township
Mobile home in Marquette County destroyed in fire
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan

Latest News

Michigan Work Zone Safety Task Force recently launched the Protect MI Work Zones pledge.
Michigan Work Zone Safety Task Force asking public to take ‘Protect Mi Work Zone Pledge’
Sign outside the General Motors Lansing Delta Township Assembly Plant
GM investment in Lansing approved
The new project will be open to visitors in Fall 2022
Partridge Creek Farm to soon begin building a new Intergenerational Farm
Mugshot of Thomas Raymus from the Marquette County Sheriff's Office
Marquette man arrested for child sexually abusive material