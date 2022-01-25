Link Learning celebrates official ribbon cutting in Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Link Learning in Marquette had their official ribbon cutting Monday afternoon. Link Learning staff was joined by the Lake Superior Community Partnership for the event.

Link Learning is a blend of brick and mortar and virtual schooling that lets students learn at their own pace. The Executive Director for Link Learning, Krisi Teall, says they’ve seen an increase in enrollment since the pandemic.

“There are many students that now have a sense of anxiety around potentially going back to the traditional school so they’re just looking for something a little different and the other reason is we’ve found many students that found the joy in working online,” Teall said.

Link Learning has 13 locations across the state including three in the U.P. They have locations in Marquette, Escanaba and Menominee.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.