Lake Superior Ice Cave Tours offers sled ride along Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore

MUNISING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Lake effect snow near Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore created a wintry scene Monday.

Conditions like these are perfect for Lake Superior Ice Cave Tours’ winter sled ride along the scenic cliffs. “There’s no one else that’s doing it here,” Lake Superior Ice Cave Tours Owner Scott Kusmirek said. “It’s a snowmobile and we tow you in a plastic sled with little custom bucket seats, and it’s a fun ride.”

The rides begin about two miles down Miners Castle Road in Munising Township, at its intersection with Carmody Road. Here, a large snowbank blocks off the road to regular traffic, where Kusmirek picks up riders and takes them on a roughly two-hour ride.

“This tour is really family-friendly,” Kusmirek said. “We have kids and even small pets that come along for the ride. We also cater to a lot of the ice climbers, [since] it’s quite a way to walk down this trail.”

The ride also caters to photographers looking to get a good shot of the lakeshore’s scenes. Kusmirek says he has taken visitors from around the world, including from Australia, Russia, and across the U.S. on the ride which stops at Miners Falls and Miners Castle.

“It’s a 65-foot frozen waterfall that starts to freeze, sometimes it’s frozen sometimes it’s flowing,” Kusmirek said of Miners Falls. “Then we take you down a little bit further down to Miners Castle Overlook.”

Miners Castle is one of the most well-known rock formations at Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore, and the overlook gives visitors a chance to view it from land.

Kusmirek’s favorite part of what he does is giving guests a chance to experience the U.P.’s natural beauty. “Just to see the look on everyone’s faces when you get done with the tour, some people have never been here before and they’re just blown away on how beautiful it is,” Kusmirek said.

Normally, the tour service takes guests across Lake Superior to Grand Island. But due to a lack of ice on the lake, that’s not possible right now.

Kusmirek hopes to resume this trip by the end of February. He says the rides will run until the end of winter. If interested in booking a sled trip, visit Lake Superior Ice Cave Tours’ website, or Facebook page.

