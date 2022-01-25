Huron Mountain Club Fund distributes $60,000 to nonprofits in Marquette County

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Community Foundation of Marquette County, on behalf of the Huron Mountain Club Fund distributed $60,000 in grants and awards to nonprofits in Marquette County and surrounding areas, the foundation announced Tuesday.

Bay Cliff Health Camp, Powell Township Elementary School, Powell Township EMT, Powell Township Fire Department, Peter White Public Library, Trillium House, Yellow Dog Watershed, and the Special Olympics have all received grants for the 2021-2022 fiscal year.

Bay Cliff Health Camp, in Big Bay, is one of the Fund’s annual recipients. Bay Cliff campers, ages 3-17, spend seven weeks enjoying a traditional summer camp experience supported by camp staff and licensed therapists - all hard at work helping children achieve their occupational, physical and speech and language therapy goals.

“The Huron Mountain Club has been providing annual support for Bay Cliff Health Camp’s Summer Therapy Program for more than 26 years. Their generosity has impacted hundreds of children with physical disabilities,” Bay Cliff Executive Director Clare Lutgen said. “The Huron Mountain Club members help Bay Cliff ensure that every child has the opportunity to achieve greater independence while experiencing the life-changing gift of a summer spent at camp.”

Community Foundation of Marquette County CEO Zosia Eppensteiner said, “Since it was established in 1999, the Huron Mountain Club Fund has given back more than $1.1 million in support to Powell Township and Marquette County nonprofits. This group cares deeply about the well-being of their community, and year after year, they demonstrate that.”

