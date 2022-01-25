Advertisement

Hiawathaland Snowmobile Club hosting 2022 Poker Run

By Annette Giachino
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 3:19 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Hiawathaland Snowmobile Club is hosting the 2022 Poker Run on Saturday, February 12.

It is a fundraiser event for the Marquette Alger Regional Educational Resource Agency that will include a combination snowmobile poker run and a silent auction. Cars and sleds are welcome in the run, it begins and ends at the snowmobile clubhouse on highway 553.

The snowmobile club member, Don Britton explained what the event means to the MARESA.

“I think anything that underprivileged or handicapped kids do is important to the community, and we want to get involved with that. It’s a great fundraiser for them.”

How it works is starting at 8:00 a.m. riders will register and start the run, stopping at 9 different checkpoints in Marquette and Alger Counties. The riders will receive a stamp acknowledging their stop at each location and will conclude their journey at 4:00 p.m. Upon returning to the clubhouse the riders will be dealt 1 card for each of their stops, with the best 5 card hand counting.

The stops during the poker run include:

-Crossroads

-Full Throttle

-UP North Lodge

-Happy Hour Bar

-Chatham Pub

-Lakenenland

-Forsythe Township SMC

-Hiawathaland Snowmobile Club

A suggested donation of $20 is requested to participate in the poker run.

