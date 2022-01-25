Advertisement

GM investment in Lansing approved

A $6.5B investment that will create 4,000 jobs in the City of Lansing, Eaton County, and Orion Twp. in Oakland County has been given the OK.
By WILX News 10
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 8:31 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - At Tuesday morning’s meeting, the Michigan Strategic Fund approved three motions related to the business investment of General Motors, Ultium Cells LLC, and the Lansing Economic Area Partnership regarding the Capital Investment of $6.5 billion.

Tuesday’s meeting saw a unanimous vote to pass the resolution to invest in electric vehicles in Michigan. The investment will include the creation of 3,200-4,000 jobs in the City of Lansing, Eaton County, and Orion Township in Oakland County.

State Representative Angela Witwer (D-71, Delta Twp.) was on hand to express her support for the investment to bring jobs to the area.

Also proposed was $66.1 million to support public infrastructure and utility upgrades for Delta Township and Lansing Board of Water and Light for the significant updates needed for the investment.

Later on Tuesday morning, General Motors Chair and CEO Mary Barra will join Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, leaders from the Michigan House and Senate, and other guests at 11:00 a.m. to make a “major Michigan manufacturing investment announcement” from Boji Tower in Downtown Lansing.

That meeting will be streamed on WILX.com.

Bob Trezise, President and CEO of the Lansing Economic Area Partnership (LEAP) released the following statement:

More: General Motors to make ‘major Michigan investment announcement’ Tuesday morning

Gov. Whitmer awards $5M to go towards Michigan’s electric car industry

See the full agenda for the MEDC meeting HERE.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

crash generic
4 injured in a two-vehicle crash in Alger County
Fatal snowmobile crash graphic.
Wisconsin man dies in 2-person snowmobile crash in Gogebic County
Gov. Whitmer asks for larger tax credit to help Michigan workers
Mobile home fire in Ely Township
Mobile home in Marquette County destroyed in fire
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan

Latest News

Marinette County Sheriff, Jerry Suave, gives a community and coronavirus update in a video...
Marinette County Sheriff will not seek fourth term
Michigan Work Zone Safety Task Force recently launched the Protect MI Work Zones pledge.
Michigan Work Zone Safety Task Force asking public to take ‘Protect Mi Work Zone Pledge’
The new project will be open to visitors in Fall 2022
Partridge Creek Farm to soon begin building a new Intergenerational Farm
Mugshot of Thomas Raymus from the Marquette County Sheriff's Office
Marquette man arrested for child sexually abusive material