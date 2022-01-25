GM investment in Lansing approved

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - At Tuesday morning’s meeting, the Michigan Strategic Fund approved three motions related to the business investment of General Motors, Ultium Cells LLC, and the Lansing Economic Area Partnership regarding the Capital Investment of $6.5 billion.

Tuesday’s meeting saw a unanimous vote to pass the resolution to invest in electric vehicles in Michigan. The investment will include the creation of 3,200-4,000 jobs in the City of Lansing, Eaton County, and Orion Township in Oakland County.

State Representative Angela Witwer (D-71, Delta Twp.) was on hand to express her support for the investment to bring jobs to the area.

Also proposed was $66.1 million to support public infrastructure and utility upgrades for Delta Township and Lansing Board of Water and Light for the significant updates needed for the investment.

Later on Tuesday morning, General Motors Chair and CEO Mary Barra will join Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, leaders from the Michigan House and Senate, and other guests at 11:00 a.m. to make a “major Michigan manufacturing investment announcement” from Boji Tower in Downtown Lansing.

That meeting will be streamed on WILX.com.

Bob Trezise, President and CEO of the Lansing Economic Area Partnership (LEAP) released the following statement:

“This morning the Michigan Strategic Fund (MSF) board approved the Lansing Economic Area Partnership’s (LEAP) request for a $66.1 million Critical Infrastructure grant, which is a vital component of our regional proposal to secure a new Ultium electric battery plant, and every single piece of the proposal is necessary in order for the region and state to compete for this plant. We are deeply grateful to the MSF Board for approving our request this morning. The grant will allow for the necessary infrastructure improvements required to compete for this proposed project. Competition to secure the future of mobility is intense. Last Friday, Ohio announced a $20 billion Intel chip maker plant, Ford and GM have announced battery plants in Tennessee, Kentucky and Ohio, Toyota has announced a battery plant in North Carolina. A year ago, LEAP lost the first battle for a GM Ultium car battery plant. We were one of three national finalists, including Georgia and Tennessee. We put a powerful regional package on the table, but we lost to Tennessee. States are recognizing that the economic shape of the next twenty years is occurring right now. All of these massive projects are receiving specially approved or newly advanced economic incentives from states and communities. This rare moment in history is defining the future of whole industries for the next 20-30 years, and which communities/states remain on the cutting edge of a global future economy. Currently, over 10,000 people are employed within the automobility cluster in the Lansing region and we want to retain and expand those jobs--sustainably. This proposed project represents a secure future for our region and state in making electric powered vehicles, batteries and systems, along with potential semiconductor / chip-making and other high technology-related companies and suppliers that will follow the core EV and battery investments to build the future of mobility. The prospective project would add 1,700 new, good paying and permanent jobs and thousands of construction jobs over an initial three years to construct and build the new facilities. And, new jobs in durable products manufacturing have a significant multiplier effect on the local economy, by some estimates adding 7 additional jobs in the local economy for every 1 new manufacturing job. The net gain to us as a state and region is incalculable, because we are a securing the future of an industry critical to our region and the entire state. Our regional package is not cash or up-front money taken from somewhere else, it is tax and rate breaks on new potential revenue that otherwise would not exist, unless for the incentives attracting the new plant.”

More: General Motors to make ‘major Michigan investment announcement’ Tuesday morning

Gov. Whitmer awards $5M to go towards Michigan’s electric car industry

See the full agenda for the MEDC meeting HERE.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.