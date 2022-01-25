GM investment in Lansing approved

Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 8:31 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - At Tuesday morning’s meeting, the Michigan Strategic Fund approved three motions related to the business investment of General Motors, Ultium Cells LLC, and the Lansing Economic Area Partnership regarding the Capital Investment of $6.5 billion.
Tuesday’s meeting saw a unanimous vote to pass the resolution to invest in electric vehicles in Michigan. The investment will include the creation of 3,200-4,000 jobs in the City of Lansing, Eaton County, and Orion Township in Oakland County.
State Representative Angela Witwer (D-71, Delta Twp.) was on hand to express her support for the investment to bring jobs to the area.
Also proposed was $66.1 million to support public infrastructure and utility upgrades for Delta Township and Lansing Board of Water and Light for the significant updates needed for the investment.
Later on Tuesday morning, General Motors Chair and CEO Mary Barra will join Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, leaders from the Michigan House and Senate, and other guests at 11:00 a.m. to make a “major Michigan manufacturing investment announcement” from Boji Tower in Downtown Lansing.
That meeting will be streamed on WILX.com.
Bob Trezise, President and CEO of the Lansing Economic Area Partnership (LEAP) released the following statement: