Dickinson County high school senior recognized nationally

KINGSFORD, Mich. (WLUC) - A U.P. high school senior is getting some major recognition. She received a full-ride scholarship to a prestigious university, and she’s up for another major award.

Zoie Geronimi found out she was accepted to Columbia University in New York on a full-ride scholarship last month. Geronimi will double major in English and History with a Pre-Law track.

“I have always wanted to live in New York. I have always known I wanted to be a corporate attorney, and New York seemed like that perfect city to do that in,” said Zoie Geronimi, Kingsford High School Senior.

Zoie’s mom, Amy, is a single mother. She says Zoie has always been self-sufficient.

“I found an essay that she wrote at 9-years-old, it said ‘I want to get good grades so I can go to the college of my choice.’ So, that just solidified at 9-years-old what she wanted to do. She is an amazing kid,” Amy Geronimi explained.

Some of Zoie’s accomplishments include: being a three-sport athlete, student council president, and a student intern with the Dickinson County Prosecutor’s office. Zoie also founded “Kingsford Kickstart to College.”

“It’s a program I started through the National Honor Society this year. It is to help juniors get all the opportunities I was able to have,” said Zoie Geronimi.

The program has already helped connect 200 students to additional college resources.

On Friday, Zoie found out she was nominated for the U.S. Presidential Scholarship by Questbridge College Prep. She is the only senior in the U.P. nominated. She joins over 4,000 students nominated across the country. Roughly 161 students will win the award. To qualify, you need to have been nominated by the College Board, or by a college prep program, like Questbridge.

Zoie credits her teachers, particularly Megan Bottesi, for their support. However, one person sticks out from the rest.

“My role model is absolutely my mom. She has been there for me, all throughout my childhood. She has never once seen my dreams as ‘farfetched’ and we ran with it. I know that, without my mom, I would not be half the person that I am today,” Zoie Geronimi explained.

Geronimi says knowing she will go to Columbia is still surreal, but is excited to move to Manhattan in the fall.

As for the U.S. Presidential Scholarship award, that would mean, Geronimi will find out in June if she wins that award. The winners are awarded a Presidential Scholar Medallion during a reception at the White House.

