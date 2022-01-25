Cold and snow continues

Lake effect snow showers will continue for the west and east today. As winds shift the snow will come to an end tonight. Winds will ramp up and become breezy out of the southwest tomorrow. Temperatures will remain below normal for the next two days. Then, a front will bring scattered snow on Thursday. Looking ahead, the weekend will be more seasonal.

Today: Snow showers and cloudy

>Highs: Single numbers to low teens

Wednesday: Bitterly cold early on with sunshine. Then, become cloudy and breezy

>Highs: Low to mid-teens

Thursday: Scattered snow showers, cloudy and more seasonal

>Highs: Low 20s

Friday: Partly cloudy and bitterly cold early on

>Highs: Mainly teens

Saturday: Mostly cloudy and cold

>Highs: Upper teens

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with morning isolated snow showers

>Highs: Low to mid-20s

Monday: Cloudy and seasonal

>Highs: Low to mid-20s

