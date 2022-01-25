Advertisement

Cold and snow continues

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 6:37 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake effect snow showers will continue for the west and east today. As winds shift the snow will come to an end tonight. Winds will ramp up and become breezy out of the southwest tomorrow. Temperatures will remain below normal for the next two days. Then, a front will bring scattered snow on Thursday. Looking ahead, the weekend will be more seasonal.

Today: Snow showers and cloudy

>Highs: Single numbers to low teens

Wednesday: Bitterly cold early on with sunshine. Then, become cloudy and breezy

>Highs: Low to mid-teens

Thursday: Scattered snow showers, cloudy and more seasonal

>Highs: Low 20s

Friday: Partly cloudy and bitterly cold early on

>Highs: Mainly teens

Saturday: Mostly cloudy and cold

>Highs: Upper teens

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with morning isolated snow showers

>Highs: Low to mid-20s

Monday: Cloudy and seasonal

>Highs: Low to mid-20s

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

crash generic
4 injured in a two-vehicle crash in Alger County
Fatal snowmobile crash graphic.
Wisconsin man dies in 2-person snowmobile crash in Gogebic County
Gov. Whitmer asks for larger tax credit to help Michigan workers
Mobile home fire in Ely Township
Mobile home in Marquette County destroyed in fire
A home in Milwaukee became a crime scene after six people were found dead.
Police: 6 found dead at Milwaukee home had gunshot wounds

Latest News

Tuesday morning wind chills below -30 possible west, plus occasionally heavy snow over the...
NW winds steer in cold airmass, lake effect snow
snow for some
Disturbance to trigger lake effect snow
Subzero wind chills ahead
Dangerous wind chills for this week
Frigid air and snow chances
Frigid air and snow chances next week