Cold and snow continues
Lake effect snow showers will continue for the west and east today. As winds shift the snow will come to an end tonight. Winds will ramp up and become breezy out of the southwest tomorrow. Temperatures will remain below normal for the next two days. Then, a front will bring scattered snow on Thursday. Looking ahead, the weekend will be more seasonal.
Today: Snow showers and cloudy
>Highs: Single numbers to low teens
Wednesday: Bitterly cold early on with sunshine. Then, become cloudy and breezy
>Highs: Low to mid-teens
Thursday: Scattered snow showers, cloudy and more seasonal
>Highs: Low 20s
Friday: Partly cloudy and bitterly cold early on
>Highs: Mainly teens
Saturday: Mostly cloudy and cold
>Highs: Upper teens
Sunday: Mostly cloudy with morning isolated snow showers
>Highs: Low to mid-20s
Monday: Cloudy and seasonal
>Highs: Low to mid-20s
Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.