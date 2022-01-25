Advertisement

Blood drive this Friday in Escanaba

The blood drive will be held in the Guardian Flight Hangar.
Someone squeezing a ball while giving blood.
Someone squeezing a ball while giving blood.
By Grace Blair
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 6:34 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - This Friday, Guardian Flight is hosting its first blood drive of the year.

It’ll run from 1:30 until 5:30 in the afternoon in the Guardian Flight hangar in Escanaba. Guardian Flight is partnered with UP Health Systems Regional for this blood drive.

Last year, the organization hosted six events with UP Health Systems regional and saw 80 registered donors, about 25 of which were new.

“Last year we were able to help, or potentially help, over 200 patients right here in the Upper Peninsula, which is a huge impact that we’re able to make on the community,” said Carrie Bartel-Petrin, membership manager for Guardian Flight and AirMedCare Network.

To schedule an appointment, call or text Carrie at (906) 241-3855. Appointments are not required for this Friday’s blood drive.

