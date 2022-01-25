1000+ whales spotted in ocean

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Have you ever seen so many whales? They were caught on camera in an artic region.

It was the scene of what one zoologist speculated maybe one of the largest gatherings of fin whales ever documented.

Cameras captured what was estimated to be more than 1,000 whales which gathered in a five-mile-wide area in the southern ocean.

The incredible moment was captured by scientist and photographer Conor Ryan, who said his “mind was completely blown” as he took in the sight.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.