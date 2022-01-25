Advertisement

1000+ whales spotted in ocean

By Alyssa Jawor
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 7:46 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Have you ever seen so many whales? They were caught on camera in an artic region.

It was the scene of what one zoologist speculated maybe one of the largest gatherings of fin whales ever documented.

Cameras captured what was estimated to be more than 1,000 whales which gathered in a five-mile-wide area in the southern ocean.

The incredible moment was captured by scientist and photographer Conor Ryan, who said his “mind was completely blown” as he took in the sight.

