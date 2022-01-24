Advertisement

Wisconsin man dies in 2-person snowmobile crash in Gogebic County

Fatal snowmobile crash graphic.
Fatal snowmobile crash graphic.(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 4:32 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GOGEBIC COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - A 73-year-old Burlington, Wisconsin man was killed Sunday while riding a snowmobile on Trail No. 160 where they missed a corner and struck a tree.

Michigan Department of Natural Resources conservation officers investigating the crash said Richard Reesman was pronounced dead at the scene by the county medical examiner.

The crash occurred at approximately 1:45 p.m. Sunday on a trail near Lookout Mountain, in Ironwood Township.

Reesman’s 71-year-old wife, Kathy reported the crash to Ashland County, Wisconsin dispatchers via cellphone. Complaining of shoulder pain, she was transported by Beacon Ambulance to Aspirus Ironwood Hospital.

Agencies assisting conservation officers included the Gogebic County Sheriff’s Office, Iron County, Wisconsin Sheriff’s Office and the Great Lakes Indian Fish & Wildlife Commission.

Conservation officers urge snowmobilers to ride at speeds appropriate for conditions and abilities. Excessive speed is the number one cause of fatal and serious injury accidents in Michigan.

Review tips to Ride Right, including slowing down, riding on the right side of the trail and riding sober.

For more information on snowmobiling in Michigan, visit Michigan.gov/Snowmobiling.

