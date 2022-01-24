Advertisement

UPAWS partners with local vet clinics for Spay Day

2022 Spay Day
By Cameron Chinn
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 11:40 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette county animal shelter is teaming up with local vet clinics to encourage pet owners to get their pets fixed.

For annual Spay Day, UPAWS is giving animal lovers a chance to get their pets neutered for a reduced cost. Between January and February residents can contact UPAWS to schedule an appointment. Due to COVID slots are limited and are only by appointment. You must also be at a certain low income to be eligible. This event is not meant for kittens or puppies but UPAWS wants people to take advantage of this opportunity.

“We are beyond grateful to the Marquette county veterinary clinics for stepping up and doing this for the community, so the sooner you get signed up if you’re thinking about it, the better,” UPAWS Volunteer and community outreach coordinator Amy Brownell said.

To find out if you are eligible and to set up an appointment, call UPAWS at 906-475-6661.

