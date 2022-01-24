The Ryan Report - January 23, 2022

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - This week, Don Ryan sits down with the President of the Lake Carries Association James H.I. Weakley to talk about have COVID-19 has been affecting cargo shipping on the Great Lakes.

Ryan and Weakley discuss the current progress with the Soo Locks. The Lake Carries Association has been advocating for a new lock for years and now the Army Corps has allocated the money for it.

Check out Part 1 above, with Parts 2 through 4 below. The Ryan Report airs Sundays at 7:30 a.m. eastern on TV6.

Part 2:

Part 3:

Part 4:

