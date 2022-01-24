Advertisement

The Ryan Report - January 23, 2022

This week, Don Ryan shares a conversation with James H.I. Weakley President of the Lake Carries Association.
The Ryan Report - January 23, 2022 - Part 2
The Ryan Report - January 23, 2022 - Part 2
By Don Ryan
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 11:02 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - This week, Don Ryan sits down with the President of the Lake Carries Association James H.I. Weakley to talk about have COVID-19 has been affecting cargo shipping on the Great Lakes.

Ryan and Weakley discuss the current progress with the Soo Locks. The Lake Carries Association has been advocating for a new lock for years and now the Army Corps has allocated the money for it.

Check out Part 1 above, with Parts 2 through 4 below. The Ryan Report airs Sundays at 7:30 a.m. eastern on TV6. View previous episodes of The Ryan Report here.

Part 2:

Part 3:

Part 4:

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mobile home fire in Ely Township
Mobile home in Marquette County destroyed in fire
crash generic
4 injured in a two-vehicle crash in Alger County
Dive teams are searching a new location for missing GVSU student Brendan Santo. Santo was last...
Body found in Red Cedar River, less than two miles from where Brendan Santo was last seen
The cruise liner Crystal Symphony leaves the harbor in Charleston, S.C. on May, 21, 2013....
Cruise ship changes course after US judge orders seizure
Wind gusts over 30 mph as a clipper system brings widespread snow through Saturday morning.
Less chilly, but more wind plus snow through Saturday

Latest News

The Ryan Report - January 23, 2022 - Part 4
The Ryan Report - January 23, 2022 - Part 4
The Ryan Report - January 23, 2022 - Part 3
The Ryan Report - January 23, 2022 - Part 3
The Ryan Report - January 23, 2022 - Part 2
The Ryan Report - January 23, 2022 - Part 2
The Ryan Report - January 23, 2022 - Part 1
The Ryan Report - January 23, 2022 - Part 1