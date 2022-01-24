Advertisement

Local church in Marquette holds mini “March for Life”

March for Life in Marquette
March for Life in Marquette(WLUC)
By Cameron Chinn
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 11:49 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) -On Sunday, a Marquette church organized a small “March for life” event.

A couple dozen parishioners rallied with the Saint Micheals Catholic Church after the 11 A.M. mass. The march for life event is held annually around the anniversary of Roe v Wade. The group marched down Kaye avenue to Presque Isle and back to the church. Although some local residents traveled to the pro-life rally in Washington D.C., the father of St. Micheals says the church still wanted to host a rally of its own. He says it isn’t just about abortion but also supporting mothers.

“Let women know we’re here, we’re ready to support them in whatever way they need in order they can have the child and whatever financial or other assistance they’re in need of so they can actually go forward and have the child and be supported in that way,” Associate pastor Father Dustin Larson said.

The parish is looking forward to the march event in 2023.

