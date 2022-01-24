Advertisement

Gov. Whitmer asks for larger tax credit to help Michigan workers

((Michigan Office of the Governor via AP, File))
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 11:09 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will ask lawmakers to triple Michigan’s tax credit for low and moderate-income workers, putting on average an extra $350 a year into their pockets.

The proposal is to be unveiled in the Democratic governor’s State of the State address Wednesday. It would restore the state earned income tax credit to 20% of the federal credit. It was scaled back to 6% a decade ago as part of a Republican-written law that slashed business taxes.

The refundable credit helps more than 730,000 families a year. They get an average credit of $150, which would rise to roughly $500 under Whitmer’s plan.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mobile home fire in Ely Township
Mobile home in Marquette County destroyed in fire
crash generic
4 injured in a two-vehicle crash in Alger County
Dive teams are searching a new location for missing GVSU student Brendan Santo. Santo was last...
Body found in Red Cedar River, less than two miles from where Brendan Santo was last seen
The cruise liner Crystal Symphony leaves the harbor in Charleston, S.C. on May, 21, 2013....
Cruise ship changes course after US judge orders seizure
Wind gusts over 30 mph as a clipper system brings widespread snow through Saturday morning.
Less chilly, but more wind plus snow through Saturday

Latest News

March for Life in Marquette
Local church in Marquette holds mini ‘March for Life’
2022 Spay Day
UPAWS partners with local vet clinics for Spay Day
crash generic
4 injured in a two-vehicle crash in Alger County
Noquemenon Race in U.P.
Volunteers assist making Noquemenon run smoothly