Disturbance to trigger lake effect snow

An area of low pressure moves south of the U.P. into the Lower Peninsula. As it heads east it will drag a trough across our area. This will allow lake effect snow to develop along the northwest wind belts. Lake effect will continue through tomorrow. Snow amounts could reach 6″ within those areas. Otherwise, look for 1-3″. The temperature pattern will remain below normal

Today: Mostly cloudy with lake effect snow in the west and east

>Highs: Low teens west, mid to upper teens east

Tuesday: Chilly morning with teens below zero. Partly cloudy with lake effect snow in the west and east

>Highs: Single numbers

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, cold, and breezy

>Highs: Single numbers to low teens

Thursday: Cloudy with light snow showers

>Highs: Low 20s

Friday: Mostly sunny and cold

>Highs: Single numbers to low teens

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with isolated snow showers

>Highs: Upper teens to low 20s

Sunday: Cloudy with isolated snow showers

>Highs: Upper teens to low 20s

