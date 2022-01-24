Disturbance to trigger lake effect snow
An area of low pressure moves south of the U.P. into the Lower Peninsula. As it heads east it will drag a trough across our area. This will allow lake effect snow to develop along the northwest wind belts. Lake effect will continue through tomorrow. Snow amounts could reach 6″ within those areas. Otherwise, look for 1-3″. The temperature pattern will remain below normal
Today: Mostly cloudy with lake effect snow in the west and east
>Highs: Low teens west, mid to upper teens east
Tuesday: Chilly morning with teens below zero. Partly cloudy with lake effect snow in the west and east
>Highs: Single numbers
Wednesday: Partly cloudy, cold, and breezy
>Highs: Single numbers to low teens
Thursday: Cloudy with light snow showers
>Highs: Low 20s
Friday: Mostly sunny and cold
>Highs: Single numbers to low teens
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with isolated snow showers
>Highs: Upper teens to low 20s
Sunday: Cloudy with isolated snow showers
>Highs: Upper teens to low 20s
