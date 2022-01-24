Advertisement

DEA provides update on dangerous counterfeit pills across Michigan

Record Setting Seizures throughout Michigan and Ohio in 2021
(KCRG)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 2:26 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WLUC) - The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) has seen a substantial increase in counterfeit pills containing fentanyl and methamphetamine coming into the U.S., almost exclusively produced in Mexico.

Drug trafficking organizations are exploiting the opioid epidemic and prescription drug misuse problem by producing counterfeit pills that look nearly identical to legitimate prescription medications.

These pills are also being sold on popular social media sites using a variety of countermeasures including the use of emojis. Counterfeit pills are especially dangerous because purchasers think they are buying legitimate prescription medications. However, these fake pills often contain lethal amounts of illicit drugs and are nearly indistinguishable from legitimate prescription pills to the naked eye.

