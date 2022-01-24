Advertisement

Dangerous wind chills for this week

By Cameron Chinn
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 12:30 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Temperatures and wind chills will decrease throughout the next few days with the coldest on Tuesday. Lake effect snow on the NW wind belts will be off and on throughout the next couple days as well. Next chances for widespread snow will be around Wednesday night into Thursday as a small clipper system from Canada will move in quickly leaving a layer of snow behind.

>Highs: High 0s to Mid 10s

Monday: LES along NW wind belts; cold

>Highs: Low 0s to High 0s

Tuesday: Subsiding LES; coldest day of the week

>Highs: High 0s to Low 10s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy conditions; snow system moving in evening

>Highs: Mid 10s to Low 20s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy; snow in morning

>Highs: 20s

Friday: More seasonal temps; mostly cloudy

>Highs: 10s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy conditions

>Highs: 20s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy

