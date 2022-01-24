Baraga Elementary will hold virtual class this week

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Baraga Area Schools Superintendent Richard Sarau announced Monday that grades K-5 will transition to virtual learning for the rest of the week starting Tuesday, Jan. 25 through Friday, Jan. 28.

“The last couple of weeks have been especially hard with an increasing number of cases in both staff and students,” Sarau said in a press release.

He said the amount of staff and student shortages have become unmanageable at the elementary level. Grades 6-12 will continue to meet in person.

The school will be working today to get materials to the students so they can participate in the virtual learning throughout the rest of the week.

