Advertisement

4 injured in a two-vehicle crash in Alger County

crash generic
crash generic
By Kendall Bunch
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 8:23 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALGER COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Four people were taken to the hospital after two vehicles collided in Alger County on Sunday.

According to the Michigan State Police, the crash happened around 10:16 a.m. on U.S. 41, one mile north of the M-67 intersection.

A 26-year-old Munising woman was driving northbound on U.S. 41, crossed the centerline, and hit a southbound vehicle.

The 44-year-old driver of the southbound vehicle was traveling with a 46-year-old man and a 12-year-old boy.

The 26-year-old woman was airlifted to UPHS-Marquette. The three occupants of the southbound vehicle were all taken to UPHS-Marquette by EMS.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

MSP was assisted by Alger County Sheriff’s Office, Rock River Township Fire Department, Mathias Township Fire Department, Alger County Trenary EMS, and UPHS EMS personnel.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dive teams are searching a new location for missing GVSU student Brendan Santo. Santo was last...
Body found in Red Cedar River, less than two miles from where Brendan Santo was last seen
Mobile home fire in Ely Township
Mobile home in Marquette County destroyed in fire
Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team seal on police lights background.
Two suspects from Marquette County arrested on crystal meth related charges
Wind gusts over 30 mph as a clipper system brings widespread snow through Saturday morning.
Less chilly, but more wind plus snow through Saturday
Lt. Gov. Gilchrist (center) surrounded by Mission Partners at OSF St. Francis Hospital.
Lt. Gov. Gilchrist visits Escanaba

Latest News

Noquemenon Race in U.P.
Volunteers assist making Noquemenon run smoothly
Mobile home fire in Ely Township
Mobile home in Marquette County destroyed in fire
Hundreds spend the weekend hitting the slopes after all ski lifts open at the ski area
All ski lifts now open at Mont Ripley Ski Area
Free Kids Sled Dog Rides and Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser help start preparations for the annual...
Dozens gather for first-ever Super Sled Dog Saturday in Calumet