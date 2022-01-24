4 injured in a two-vehicle crash in Alger County

ALGER COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Four people were taken to the hospital after two vehicles collided in Alger County on Sunday.

According to the Michigan State Police, the crash happened around 10:16 a.m. on U.S. 41, one mile north of the M-67 intersection.

A 26-year-old Munising woman was driving northbound on U.S. 41, crossed the centerline, and hit a southbound vehicle.

The 44-year-old driver of the southbound vehicle was traveling with a 46-year-old man and a 12-year-old boy.

The 26-year-old woman was airlifted to UPHS-Marquette. The three occupants of the southbound vehicle were all taken to UPHS-Marquette by EMS.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

MSP was assisted by Alger County Sheriff’s Office, Rock River Township Fire Department, Mathias Township Fire Department, Alger County Trenary EMS, and UPHS EMS personnel.

