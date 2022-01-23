Volunteers assist making Noquemenon run smoothly

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - As the Noquemenon began this morning, volunteers assisted to make the ski marathon a success. Dozens of people dedicated their time today helping with various tasks.

Positions ranging from handing out drinks at aid stations to manning road crossings. There were hundreds of racers taking part in the event. As volunteers were hard at work, one racer says everything went smoothly.

“It was just a good race, good course, the weather was beautiful, the energy was great lot of spectators out there watching us it was a lot of fun. It was a great event, it was a lot of fun lot of energy around here, great to be a part of it,” marathon participant Phil Halamka said.

