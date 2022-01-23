Advertisement

NEW: Mobile home in Marquette County destroyed in fire

Mobile home fire in Ely Township
Mobile home fire in Ely Township(WLUC)
By Kendall Bunch
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 11:39 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ELY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A mobile home in Marquette County was destroyed by a fire Saturday night.

Multiple fire units responded to the scene on 17 CR-478 in Ely Township.

According to Ishpeming Township Fire Department, four people were in the home when the fire started but everyone got out safely. Three pets were lost in the fire.

The scene is still active. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

Champion Township Fire, Republic Township Fire, and Humboldt Township Fire also responded to the scene.

