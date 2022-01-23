Lundeen roars as Lions drop Sabercats

WATERTOWN, Wisc. (WLUC) - Senior Katie Lundeen had a strong performance as the Finlandia University women’s basketball team (8-7) beat Maranatha Baptist (3-9) 60-49, Saturday afternoon at MBU Gymnasium.

For most of the first period, Maranatha Baptist and Finlandia played on even terms. In the second period, Lundeen hit a bucket to put the Lions up 23-15 at the 9:06 mark.

The Sabercats cut the gap to two, 27-25 with 2:18 left. FinnU scored five straight points and never looked back.

FinnU had 28 defensive rebounds to eight offensive for MBU. The Lions held the Sabercats to 33.3% on field goals and 22.2% from behind the arc.

For Finlandia, Lundeen had 31 points, nine rebounds and shot 11-of-17 from the floor and 9-of-10 from the line.

For Maranatha Baptist, Callie Morrison had 24 points and 10 rebounds and Katelyn Morrison scored 10.

Finlandia stays on the road, Sunday, Jan. 23 playing Mount Mary. The game is scheduled to start at 1:00 p.m. CST

