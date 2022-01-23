Advertisement

Lundeen roars as Lions drop Sabercats

31 points, nine rebounds for Finlandia center
(WLUC)
By Mike Ludlum
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 9:53 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, Wisc. (WLUC) - Senior Katie Lundeen had a strong performance as the Finlandia University women’s basketball team (8-7) beat Maranatha Baptist (3-9) 60-49, Saturday afternoon at MBU Gymnasium.

For most of the first period, Maranatha Baptist and Finlandia played on even terms.  In the second period, Lundeen hit a bucket to put the Lions up 23-15 at the 9:06 mark.

The Sabercats cut the gap to two, 27-25 with 2:18 left.  FinnU scored five straight points and never looked back.

FinnU had 28 defensive rebounds to eight offensive for MBU.  The Lions held the Sabercats to 33.3% on field goals and 22.2% from behind the arc.

For Finlandia, Lundeen had 31 points, nine rebounds and shot 11-of-17 from the floor and 9-of-10 from the line.

For Maranatha Baptist, Callie Morrison had 24 points and 10 rebounds and Katelyn Morrison scored 10.

Finlandia stays on the road, Sunday, Jan. 23 playing Mount Mary.  The game is scheduled to start at 1:00 p.m. CST

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dive teams are searching a new location for missing GVSU student Brendan Santo. Santo was last...
Body found in Red Cedar River, less than two miles from where Brendan Santo was last seen
Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team seal on police lights background.
Two suspects from Marquette County arrested on crystal meth related charges
NMU v MTU hockey
UPDATE: Both MTU vs. NMU hockey games postponed
Sawyer International Airport sign
Sawyer International Airport has major upgrades in the works
Fatal snowmobile crash graphic.
Minnesota man dead after snowmobile crash in Baraga County

Latest News

Bell, Carl, White provide punch as Huskies dash past Panthers
Mackay’s double-double helps Michigan Tech slide past Davenport
(NMU Graphic)
Grand Valley Men pull away late to defeat NMU
(NMU Graphic)
Kuhn shines, but Wildcat Women fall to GVSU