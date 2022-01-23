Kuhn shines, but Wildcat Women fall to GVSU

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University women’s basketball team continued their four game home stand with a matchup against a strong Grand Valley State University Lakers squad Saturday, Jan. 22. Sophomore Makaylee Kuhn’s strong performance was not enough, as NMU fell just short to Grand Valley, 61-48.

FIRST QUARTER Freshman Ana Rhude got the ball rolling, dishing out a pass to Sophomore Makaylee Kuhn for the first points of the game.Freshman Makenzie Holzwart found a wide open Emily Mueller, knocking down a mid-range jumper to give Northern the lead. Sophomore Samantha Potter pushed the Wildcat lead to five, as she dropped in a contested layup off a bounce pass from Mueller. Senior Elizabeth Lutz dropped in a heavily contested three, drawing the foul and converting for the four-point play. The Lakers lead the Wildcats by a slim score of 20-16, Northern shot 75-percent from the field, and 100-percent from downtown.

SECOND QUARTER Makaylee Kuhn started off the scoring in the second quarter, putting down a corner three off a sweet dish from Elizabeth Lutz. Mackenzie Holzwart grabbed her team leading third assist, tossing it across the court to a wide open Kuhn for a three, bringing the ‘Cats to within six. After a stellar passing effort by the NMU side, Ana Rhude grabbed her first points of the game on a contested layup. Kuhn reached double digit points off a bounce pass from Rhude as the ‘Cats pulled the Lakers lead to within one.

AT THE HALF Makaylee Kuhn finds herself propelling the ‘Cats with 10 points, shooting 57-percent from the field. Mackenzie Holzwart leads the team in assists with three, and total rebounds with four.NMU leads the game in second chance points, converting on six chances to GVSU’s two.

THIRD QUARTER Makaylee Kuhn opened the 3rd quarter scoring for the ‘Cats with a layup from the paint off an Emily Mueller assist.Freshman Vivianne Jende showed her strength with a driving layup over a Laker defender, and the Lakers led 46-34. Kuhn found herself all alone in the corner, knocking down a shot from downtown off a bullet pass from Mackenzie Holzwart.Kuhn continued her success from behind the arch, knocking down another corner three off a pass from Jende. Kuhn ends the quarter with a team high 20 points, adding five rebounds, and one assist, while scoring just under 50-percent of NMU’s total points.

FOURTH QUARTER Vivianne Jende found the scoring touch early in the fourth, putting in a mid-range jumper for her seventh point of the night.After a good defensive rebound, Makaylee Kuhn popped off with a mid-range jumper, adding to her team high 22 points. Mackenzie Holzwart found herself at the charity stripe, converting to bring the Wildcats to within reach.Northern battled until the end but fell short, by a score of 61-48.

STAT LEADERS Makaylee Kuhn led the team with 23 points in a team high 34 minutes of play. Kuhn added eight rebounds and two assists.Mackenzie Holzwart propelled the action with a team high four assists, in 26 minutes of play. Northern converted 53.8-percent of their free throws, edging out the Lakers who shot 38.5-percent from the charity stripe.

UP NEXT NMU finds themselves staying home next week, as Northwood University comes to town for a Saturday, Jan. 29th matchup. Tip-off is set for 11 a.m..

