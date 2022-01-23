Grand Valley Men pull away late to defeat NMU

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Grand Valley State came to town for a GLIAC matchup, defeating the Wildcats by a score of 79-67.

Stat Leaders Justin Brookens led the way for the Wildcats with 17 points in 32 minutes of play to go along with his four assists and rebounds.

John Kerr had a strong outing with 16 points, shooting 70% from the field and hitting his only three point attempt, to go with his five rebounds.

Sam Schultz contributed with 10 points and a team high seven rebounds.NMU turned in a solid team effort, with 34 of their points scored coming off the bench.

1st Half John Kerr opened the scoring for the ‘Cats with a strong lay-up off the glass from in the paint. Ben Wolf collected a strong offensive rebound and put back a bucket, cutting the deficit to 10. Max Bjorklund drove to the paint for a hard earned lay-up then on the next possession collected a Justin Brookens’ pass for a three from the corner, 18-13 Lakers. Max Bjorklund kicks out a pass to Justin Brookens outside the arc for a three pointer, 18-16 Lakers. John Kerr fights hard in the paint and lays in a basket through traffic, 25-20 Lakers.Good defense leads to great offense, as Sam Schultz collects a defensive rebound then found himself wide open for a three, 27-25 Lakers.Minutes later, Schultz gives the ‘Cats their first lead of the game off a layup from the paint, 29-27 ‘Cats. Justin Brookens found Justin Kuehl for a smooth three to grab the lead, 32-31 ‘Cats. Sam Schultz drives the lane, lays one up and in and draws the foul for the three-point play, 38-37 ‘Cats.After Grand Valley opened to a 14-0 lead in the first 5 minutes, the ‘Cats clawed back and ended the half tied 38-38 going into the locker room.

Sam Schultz was the ‘Cats most efficient player in the half, as he led the way with 10 points and four rebounds. Justin Brookens tallied seven points to go along with his team leading three assists. He also had three rebounds. NMU was 55.2% from the field and an even 50% from beyond the arc. The ‘Cats outrebounded the Lakers 17-13 and the bench contributed with 20 points.

2nd Half Brian Parzych opened the 2nd half scoring for the ‘Cats with his first points of the game, 42-40 Lakers. John Kerr fights through contact in the paint and draws the foul for the 3-point play to give him nine points on the day, 48-43 Lakers.A steal from Sam Schultz leads to a John Kerr jumper at the other end of the court, giving John 13 points.Next possession see’s the ‘Cats regain the lead off a Justin Brookens jumper, giving him nine points. Max Bjorklund with a smooth driving layup off the glass gives Max nine points on the evening and the ‘Cats a 51-50 lead. Max Bjorklund’s third assist finds Justin Brookens at the top of the arc for a three, giving Justin 12 points on the evening and the ‘Cats 54-53 lead. A Max Bjorklund assist finds John Kerr and he converts from beyond the arc, followed up by Justin Brookens tripling and giving him 15 points on the evening, 69-62 Lakers. The Wildcats comeback efforts fell short, ending in a 79-67 loss.

Up Next The Wildcats will host the Northwood Timberwolves in a GLIAC matchup. Tip off is set for Saturday, Jan. 29 at 1:15 p.m.

