Frigid air and snow chances next week

By Cameron Chinn
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 12:50 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Temperatures will remain frigid throughout the week as areas could experience negatives and even colder wind chills. Snow chances will be on and off for the next few days with lake effect snow along the NW wind belts. Accumulation will be highest along the coastal eastern counties and some of our western counties. Temps will be more seasonal as we get closer to the end of next week but lows will be persistently in the singles.

>Highs: Mid 0s to Mid 10s (coldest in western interior)

Sunday: Cloudy conditions with LES along the NW wind belts; cold

>Highs: High 0s to Mid 10s

Monday: Scattered LES in the east; mostly cloudy

>Highs: Low 0s to High 0s

Tuesday: Coldest conditions of the week; Mostly cloudy

>Highs: High 0s to Low 10s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with chances of scattered snow

>Highs: Mid 10s to Low 20s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy; chance snow in evening

>Highs: 20s

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers; cold

>Highs: 10s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy

