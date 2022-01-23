Finlandia plays much better, but drops decision to Adrian Women

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - It was a classic display of SISU as the Finlandia University women’s hockey team (0-14-1, 0-8 NCHA) took a hard fought 3-2 loss to Adrian (10-5-1, 7-0 NCHA), Saturday morning at the Houghton County Arena.

Adrian drew first blood, scoring at the 5:58 mark. With 6:16 left, sophomore Aleah Giddings found the net to tie the game at 1-1.

In the second period, just 1:31 in, freshman Breanna Bisek scored after two great passes to make it 2-1. Junior Kayla Savoie-Penton made amazing save after another to keep Finlandia on top.

The Bulldogs scored twice in the first eight minutes of the final period for a 3-2 lead. Savoie-Penton and the defense kept the Lions in the game. With three seconds left, junior Cassidy Becia had a shot that was stopped at the last moment.

The Lions blocked 18 shots led by sophomore Aspen Wallin with three. Sophomore Jayde Pederson assisted on both goals while freshman Michaela Powers had 11 face-off-wins. Savoie-Penton finished with 43 saves.

Finlandia remains home, Friday, Jan. 28 taking on Lawrence. The game is scheduled to start at 4:00 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.