Bell, Carl, White provide punch as Huskies dash past Panthers

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Eric Carl led the Huskies from the 3-point arc and Trent Bell notched his fourth double-double as Michigan Tech defeated Davenport 73-61 at SDC Gymnasium Saturday afternoon. Carl went 4-for-5 from long range and 7-for-9 from the floor for 18 points, along with six rebounds.

Bell totaled 18 points and 16 rebounds with a team-high five steals as the Huskies maintained the lead through the second half to move to 11-5, 7-3 GLIAC, snapping a two-game losing skid. Davenport fell to 7-6 overall, 3-3 in the GLIAC.

“One of our points of emphasis was to focus on being the aggressor in physical games and I thought we did that today,” said head coach Josh Buettner. “We took a lot of extra time this week to prepare against Davenport’s zone defense in order to get open looks. We missed a couple of outside shots early in the second half and our guys made a great adjustment getting the ball inside the paint and driving in hard to put pressure on the defense. I thought we executed well both against the zone and then man-to-man. I was really proud of Eric for getting to the rim and attacking the basket. Then with Trent, this is exactly the type of game he loves. It was nice to see him rewarded for his effort tonight.”

Jarrin Randall posted 29 points, six rebounds for the Panthers but the Huskies shot 46-percent (24-for-52) and carried a 38-28 lead at halftime. Tech assembled a 15-2 run for a 23-11 advantage, then pushed the score to 58-37 with just over 12 minutes to play in the second half.

The Huskies grabbed 41 rebounds compared to 36 for Davenport and passed 12 assists versus six for DU.

Bell finished 5-for-12 with three offensive rebounds and three assists to go with 18 points and five steals. Owen White made 8 of 10 free throws and collected nine boards with 16 points and three assists. Jalen Carter also marked 11 points off the bench for MTU.

“I felt it was a good team win,” Carl said. “It’s always good to bounce back after a loss on Thursday. We played tough and out-rebounded them, which was a testament to our effort. We made a few too many turnovers but overall I think we played well.”

Michigan Tech (11-5, 7-3) hosts Northwood next on Thursday, January 27 at 7:30 p.m.

