All ski lifts now open at Mont Ripley Ski Area

By Matt Price
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 7:03 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - All ski lifts at Mont Ripley Ski Area are now open for the season.

On Saturday, hundreds of people took advantage of the opportunity and hit the slopes.

At first, only the T-Bar Lift was open when the season started in December. The Husky and Copper Lifts soon followed.

The ski area’s General Manager, Nick Sirdenis, says the season is expected to get even busier.

“Our ticket office and rental shop is very tight all the time,” he said. “We got a lot of people renting and a lot of people coming to get tickets. That’s why we’re here.”

The Tubing Park is also open to the public.

Mont Ripley is open Monday through Thursday from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Fridays will be from 1:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., and Saturdays and Sundays are from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Those hours will remain until the beginning of March.

